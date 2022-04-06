Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.91

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.91 and traded as high as C$43.26. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$43.25, with a volume of 63,258 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.80.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.91.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.5199998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.