Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 34492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

XTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.64.

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.10 million. Research analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

