Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 1.3%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.91 and last traded at $83.81. Approximately 180,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,026,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $356.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

