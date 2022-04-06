FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.68. 4,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,658. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.86 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.39 and a 200 day moving average of $432.07.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

