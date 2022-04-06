Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.05. 3,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 919,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $606.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 504,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

