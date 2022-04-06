Falcon Project (FNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.00

Falcon Project (FNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.30 or 0.07369245 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.55 or 0.99944199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

