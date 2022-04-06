Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. 170,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Fastly has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
