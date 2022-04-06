FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $961.35

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 961.35 ($12.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.95). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,074 ($14.09), with a volume of 197,845 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.61) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 961.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.49%.

In related news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown purchased 3,294 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 973 ($12.76) per share, for a total transaction of £32,050.62 ($42,033.60).

About FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

