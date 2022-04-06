Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.77

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 1537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

