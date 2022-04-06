Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.73. The company had a trading volume of 70,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,494. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

