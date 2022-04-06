Financial Analysis: Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) versus Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Assurant pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Assurant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Assurant and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 0 6 0 3.00 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assurant presently has a consensus price target of $195.74, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Assurant’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Assurant is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Assurant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 13.47% 9.82% 1.43% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assurant and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $10.19 billion 1.03 $1.37 billion $22.93 7.93 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.09 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Summary

Assurant beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc. engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance. The Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. The company roots back to 1892 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

