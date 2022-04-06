Financial Review: Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) vs. Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Omaha and Tricon Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $56.97 million 12.47 $52.75 million $1.99 12.03 Tricon Residential $441.74 million 9.61 $445.26 million N/A N/A

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and Tricon Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 92.59% 10.57% 6.69% Tricon Residential N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Tricon Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Boston Omaha and Tricon Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricon Residential 0 2 7 0 2.78

Tricon Residential has a consensus price target of $18.28, indicating a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than Boston Omaha.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Tricon Residential on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Omaha (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc. is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities. The Single Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes primarily within major cities in the United States Sun Belt. The Multi Family Rental Business segment owns and operates garden style multi family rental properties primarily in the United States Sun Belt and condominium quality rental apartments in downtown Toronto. The Residential Development Business segment designs and develops premier multi family rental properties in Toronto. The Private Funds and Advisory Business segment provides asset management, property management and development management services. The Corporate Activities segment provides support functions in the areas of accounting, treasury, credit management, information technology, legal, and human resources. The company was founded by Geoff

