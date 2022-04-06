Financial Survey: AZEK (AZEK) versus Its Peers

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AZEK to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

98.7% of AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of AZEK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AZEK and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 9 0 2.90 AZEK Competitors 116 669 789 40 2.47

AZEK presently has a consensus target price of $44.90, suggesting a potential upside of 87.24%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.00%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AZEK and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 37.47 AZEK Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.48

AZEK’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

AZEK has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s peers have a beta of 2.13, indicating that their average share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AZEK beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

