Financial Survey: Landsea Homes (LSEA) versus Its Rivals

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Landsea Homes to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Landsea Homes and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 386 1511 1369 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.07%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 23.40%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.88 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.41

Landsea Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landsea Homes rivals beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

