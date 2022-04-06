First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Advantage in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FA. Barclays cut their target price on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $19.83 on Monday. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,389,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,579,000 after buying an additional 2,139,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after buying an additional 1,422,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after buying an additional 1,264,954 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after buying an additional 1,225,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 2,323.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 972,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 932,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

