First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

First Busey stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05. First Busey has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Busey by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Busey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Busey by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

