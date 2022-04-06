First Energy Metals (CVE:FE) Trading ∞ Higher

First Energy Metals Ltd (CVE:FE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,594 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15.
First Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:FE)
