First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.80

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.80 and traded as low as C$40.33. First National Financial shares last traded at C$40.86, with a volume of 59,613 shares traded.
FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.07.
The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.77.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 70.83%.
About First National Financial (TSE:FN)
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.