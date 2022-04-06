First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.80

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.80 and traded as low as C$40.33. First National Financial shares last traded at C$40.86, with a volume of 59,613 shares traded.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.07.

The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.77.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.10 million. Equities analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.8099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

