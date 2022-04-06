First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $187.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.13.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

