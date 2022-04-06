First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 147,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 116,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42.

Get First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.