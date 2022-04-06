Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$0.97. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 2,388,439 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 32.89, a current ratio of 33.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$620.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.64.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.