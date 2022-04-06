Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.72.
FIVE stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.74. 6,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,261. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.02. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Five Below by 794.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Five Below by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $4,148,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
