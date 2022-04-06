Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.72.

FIVE stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.74. 6,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,261. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.02. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Five Below by 794.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Five Below by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $4,148,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

