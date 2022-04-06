Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 51,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

