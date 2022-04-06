FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading 0.6% Higher

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 42,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 73,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,411,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,209,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after acquiring an additional 132,786 shares in the last quarter.

