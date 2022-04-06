Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.29.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

