Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

FLNC stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $39.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.