Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.
