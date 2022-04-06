Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $622,600.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $622,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.65.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $156,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

