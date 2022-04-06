Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.67.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.22. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.