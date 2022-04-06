Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$210.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$196.73.

TSE:FNV opened at C$200.72 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$158.27 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$189.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.41 billion and a PE ratio of 41.84.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total value of C$4,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,366,488. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total value of C$1,007,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

