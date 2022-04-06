Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 800,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

