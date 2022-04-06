Frankly (CVE:TLK) Trading Up 10%

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 174,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 200,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.

About Frankly (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

