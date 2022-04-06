freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRTAF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of freenet from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($30.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of freenet stock remained flat at $$26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. freenet has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

