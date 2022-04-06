freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) PT Lowered to €27.50

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup to €27.50 ($30.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on freenet from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, freenet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of FRTAF stock remained flat at $$26.00 during trading on Wednesday. freenet has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

