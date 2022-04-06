Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of FCX opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

