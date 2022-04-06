Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($10.49) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRES. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.28) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,036.25 ($13.59).
FRES opened at GBX 759.40 ($9.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.08). The company has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 700.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 808.15.
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.
