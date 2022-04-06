FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,041 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.63% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

