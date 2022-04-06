FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.41

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.41 and last traded at $161.34, with a volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average is $146.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $4,914,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 252.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $19,241,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

