FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.41

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.41 and last traded at $161.34, with a volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.94.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average is $146.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $4,914,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 252.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $19,241,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
