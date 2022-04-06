Fundamenta Price Tops $0.0982 on Major Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $118,496.01 and $3,901.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00045653 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.29 or 0.07318867 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,739.74 or 0.99998895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,484,787 coins and its circulating supply is 1,207,016 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

