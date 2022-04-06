FY2022 Earnings Forecast for BYD Company Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BYD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BYD’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of BYDDY opened at $60.89 on Monday. BYD has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

