FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of MAT opened at $22.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

