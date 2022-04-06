FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pharvaris Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.49). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PHVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Pharvaris stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth $11,908,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Pharvaris by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after buying an additional 575,714 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pharvaris by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris (Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.