FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Lowered by Analyst

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.35.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.89 billion.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th.

