FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55).

SDIG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of SDIG opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

