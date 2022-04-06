G Lawrence Buhl Sells 3,643 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $236,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $35,020,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,302,000 after acquiring an additional 993,042 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

