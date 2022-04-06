GameCredits (GAME) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.30 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and $22,944.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,572,240 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

