Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

