GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE:GPS opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. GAP has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

