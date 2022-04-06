Garner Asset Management Corp Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

