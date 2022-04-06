GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Sells $2,641,929.27 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $2,641,929.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.37. 192,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,146. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.90. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,788,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GATX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.